Final ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Teaser Revealed, Full Image Hints At What Lies Ahead

The final teaser is here for Fortnite season 8 before season 7 finally comes to a close and unlike the terrifying serpentine beats and pirate weaponry, the latest tid-bit shows off a … banana?

Explore the world

Challenge your fate

Unearth the secrets

Adventure awaits.

Season 8 starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/7RqNbhSeFG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 27, 2019

Players were – let’s go with intrigued – by the banana, a significantly less “serious” teaser than the previous:

Videos by ComicBook.com

B O N A N A pic.twitter.com/rj3oEDy3Sz — 100T Parallax (@100T_Parallax) February 27, 2019

Sponge Bob Collab for season 8 ? pic.twitter.com/IRfkZZyeOT — Chaxings (@Chaxings) February 27, 2019

Clearly paying respects to my YouTube logo. pic.twitter.com/74USdWp0mg — Tabor Hill (@StonewallTabor) February 27, 2019

Between the banana and the “beast” theme, it’s clear that those mysterious eggs players found towards the middle of Season 7 weren’t for dragons, but instead the creatures seen in the fully put together teaser above. Or maybe that’s Epic Games’ version of a dragon, really anything could happen.

When players first happened upon them, it was assumed that they were dragon eggs based on the look and size of them. With seeing the previous two teasers and how monstrous these Serpentine creatures appear to be, it’s clear we won’t be getting that Game of Thrones crossover we’ve been hoping for.

Season 8 will commence on February 28th and will kick off with a grand event bringing the current season to a close. Like previous seasons, players will have new cosmetics, map changes, and new challenges to take on and with the pirate theme being wildly apparent and ‘the prisoner’ skin unlocked to reveal a king of fire to contrast that of the Ice King, well – it definitely looks like the new season will be just as explosive as those prior.

Forntite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Are you excited for what season has on the horizon? What are you hoping to see from Epic Games and their battle royale title? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!