‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Teasers Reveal More Clues When Pieced Together

Fortnite’s teasers for Season 8 continue to hint at what’s to come later this week and throughout the upcoming season, and while they’re intriguing on their own, piecing them together reveals a better look at the next season’s themes.

That’s at least what players are gathering from the teasers now that three of them have been released to almost form a whole image. Pirates, serpents, and fire beasts have been teased thus far, the latest of those teasers released on Tuesday to hint at the fiery creatures Season 8 holds. Amid discussions about the new season and what it might bring, players noticed that the teasers are structured in a way that allows them to be piece together.

The image above comes from a discussion within the game’s most active subreddit where players race to be the first one to share a link to the new teaser and rake in some easy karma. While speculation ran wild about whether the third teaser would be a coveted, progressive skin and what the references to fiery beasts might mean, Reddit user Penegal shared the image that showed the three separate teasers positioned in a way that gives shape to Season 8’s larger picture.

There’s much more to unpack in the image than there would be looking at the images separately. For one, the three teasers so far, specifically the first two, appear to be giving shape to a skull-like shape that takes up the top half of the full image. Both the serpent and the pirate hook act as eye sockets with the gap between the two teasers forming the spot where a nose would be. Skulls and similar symbols are essentially inseparable when it comes to pirates, so it appears this unifying of the teasers is playing up that part of Season 8.

What’s more interesting is what’s beneath that skull with the newest teaser appearing to set the stage for a volcano to be revealed. Players theorized volcanoes would play a part in Season 8 prior to this teaser, the forces of nature providing an avenue for Epic Games to melt all the snow and ice of Season 7, and the new teaser makes that theory more believable. It also shows the skull seemingly doubling as a mushroom cloud emanating from the volcano with flecks of fire dotting all three of the teasers.

Epic Games should release another teaser on Wednesday to complete the image, and Season 8 is scheduled to begin on Thursday when many of its secrets will be unveiled.