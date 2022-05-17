Fortnite Leaks, Teasers Hint at New Live Event

✖

Fortnite appears to be having itself a bit season-ending event once more for Chapter 3 Season 2 according to some new leaks and teasers that have been spotted online after the release of the game's latest update. As the 20.40 update released, those who frequently scout the game's files started noticing references to another event with Epic Games itself following those up with what appears to be the first official event teaser. A specific date and time for this event has not yet been set, but we'll likely find out more about that ahead of the event if not from Epic Games than from the Fortnite leakers.

When the update went out Tuesday morning, datamining efforts yielded things like the text below from FNBRintel which hinted at the event. A message directed at content creators was added to the game which advised them to utilize a setting that avoided using licensed music so as not to incur any strikes against their accounts. While concerts were mentioned in the text, that doesn't indicate that this next event will consist of a concert itself.

"If you are a content creator, you can select this option to avoid playing licensed music. This setting does not apply to certain event playlists that feature content that is licensed like concerts" — Fortnite Intel (@FNBRintel) May 17, 2022

In addition to that find, an event countdown was also discovered in the files. The time you'll see in that tweet is simply a placeholder however, so we're back to not yet having a confirmed date and time for the event.

Not to be left out of the Fortnite discussions, Epic Games gave players their first tease for the seasonal event with the short video below preceding whatever will come next. This comes after the latest update added a Doomsday Device for players to visit which, if you couldn't tell from that name alone, should almost certainly play a major role in whatever transpires during this season's event.

Other assets have also leaked online courtesy of people who've been datamining the game's files. Some of those hint more pointedly towards what might happen but do cross over into spoiler territory, so those who want to see those themselves and aren't too worried about spoilers can easily seek them out.

Epic Games typically shares numerous teasers before a Fortnite season ends, so expect to see more of those in the coming days.