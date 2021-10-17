New Fortnite Update Greatly Improves the Game’s Cars

Fortnite update 18.20 released a few days ago, but the game’s patch notes did not include an interesting change made to the game’s cars. As noted by Dexerto, the game’s latest update makes it possible for players to ride on the hood or on the top of a car while the vehicle is in motion, without sliding off. This means that players can use their own weaponry to make cars a speedy threat! It’s interesting that Epic Games did not specifically note this alteration, but it’s not difficult to imagine how players will use it to their advantage!

Given the size of Fortnite‘s player base, it won’t be long before we seea lot of new strategies evolve around the game’s cars! Epic Gamesis constantly tweaking Fortnite to make the game more enjoyable, but itremains to be seen how players will react to the changes. So far,feedback on the car update has been mostly positive online, but the feature has only been around for a few days now, so many players might not have even noticed the change!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly enough, it seems this won’t be the only change made to cars in the game. According to reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, Epic Games is currently working on a self-destruct button that players will be able to use! It’s unclear exactly how it will work, or if any passenger will be able to use the feature. Regardless, the change is apparently coming later on this season, so fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to find out for themselves. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt until confirmed by the game’s publisher, in case things should change.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these changes to the cars in Fortnite? Have you tried riding on top of a car with a weapon out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!