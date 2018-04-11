Fortnite Server Issues Reported for Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Fortnite had a big week so far with a huge update, new features, new heroes, and new gear to grab. Both Save the World and Battle Royale saw their own fair share of upgrades but it looks like it may have been a little bit too much to handle … at least for a little while.

Players have been having issues with the game since the update went live, and though Epic Games has been quick to the draw – it seems like when one issue is patched, several more pop up in its place. The dev team recently took to their Twitter to give fans an update that they are aware of what’s going on and are actively working on a fix:

We’re experiencing issues with our account services that may cause login issues. Stay updated on our status page while we investigate this: https://t.co/8xBpgCayKZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 11, 2018

According to the Fortnite status page, here is what’s affected:

Website and Forums – Operational

Game Services – Operational

Login – Major Outage

Parties, Friends, and Messaging – Operational

Voice Chat – Operational

Matchmaking – Partial Outage

Stats and Leaderboards -Operational

According to Epic games, the issue is effecting their email service causing a massive backlog. This is resulting in delays and impairment of the 2-factor authentication codes. The team is aware of the issue and are actively working on a fix.

This isn’t the first issue to affect the game today either. Earlier there was a glitch causing the team to disable Guided Missiles, which you can read about here.

The team definitely has a busy day in the office today, huge updates like that don’t usually run without a hitch, but it’s worth it! Though they have changed their update schedule to every other week for performance reasons, it seems to only benefit the players if this is the overhaul they can come to expect! Especially with the Replay feature, which many are already having a phenomenal time with.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.

In the meantime, check out the humongous patch right here to check out what’s new for both Battle Royale and Save the World. You can even see the Port-a-Fort in action, as well as a look at the new cyberpunk-inspired heroes joining the roster. Like we said, it was a pretty sweet update!