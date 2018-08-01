Fortnite Console Server Issues Reported

Fortnite players may be trying to get into a match before Thursday’s challenges go live, unfortunately for those battle royale fans on Xbox – that may be harder than it sounds. Players are reporting sign on issues on the Xbox One version of the game a day after PlayStation 4 players were reporting a similar issue. The official Xbox Support twitter took to social media to alert fans of the issue and to let them know that a fix is on the way:

We’ve seen reports that members are unable to sign in on Xbox One consoles. Please know we have the proper teams investigating now! We’ll update you when we have more to share. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) August 1, 2018

“We’ve seen reports that members are unable to sign in on Xbox One consoles. Please know we have the proper teams investigating now! We’ll update you when we have more to share,” read the Tweet, which the Fortnite account also shared. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will also be affected later on tonight, though for a planned reason: a small update.

Hopefully the hotfix goes through soon and we’ll update this as soon as we learn more. If you’re experiencing any other server issue outside of the signing in problem, please don’t hesitate to let us know in the comment section below so we can update this story as soon as possible.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game will also be making its way over onto Android tablets and phones, though a specific release date has not been given at this time.

