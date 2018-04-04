Fortnite Server Issues Resolved, Login Queues Possible

The Fortnite Battle Royale servers have once again gone down temporarily as Epic Games investigates the issue.

Epic Games announced through the official Fortnite Twitter account that there were some issues that were affecting matchmaking services. At the time, Epic Games said that a cooldown between matches would be applied to alleviate some of the pressure on the servers resulting from players hopping into one game after another. The Squad playlist for the High Explosives Limited Time Mode was also disabled, according to Epic Games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re experiencing an issue with our matchmaking services. To help relieve some pressure we’ve applied a cooldown in between matches and temporarily disabled the Squad playlist for the High Explosives LTM. You can stay updated on our status page: https://t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2018

The tweet also linked to the server status page for Fortnite where Epic Games keep players updated on the status of the page. While the first update repeated the same statement that was seen in the tweet, an update that came soon after confirmed that all matchmaking had been disabled, not just the Squad mode in the High Explosives Limited Time Mode. Epic Games confirmed as much on Twitter in a response to another player who said that they couldn’t play at all.

We’ve disabled matchmaking entirely for the time being while we investigate further and work towards applying a fix. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2018

Following these issues, Epic Games later announced that the matchmaking services had been fully re-enabled for players to join online matches once again. However, there may be a waiting room for players when logging in, so players may find themselves stuck in a login queue to reduce the stress on servers of every player trying to log back in at the same time.

While the matchmaking services have now been re-enabled once again, the Stats and Leaderboards feature is still undergoing maintenance, according to the server status page. Players asked about the timing for the return of this feature after Epic Games tweeted about the server downtime with Epic Games responding to say that no timeframe was available for when the feature would return.

“While we don’t have a time on when we can display these in-game again we can tell you that they are still recording your stats,” Epic Games said in response to a player. “We’ll get those back to you as soon as we’re able to.”

Keep referencing the Fortnite Twitter account and the server status page for more updates if the servers happen to go down again today.