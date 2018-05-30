Fortnite Shopping Cart Glitch Takes Out the Entire Map

The shopping cart was the latest in ‘interesting’ additions to Epic Games’ Fortnite but players are already having a lot of fun making epic ramps and pickin’ up speed! That is, those that haven’t run into a recently discovered glitch that is not only game-breaking, but pretty impressive in its magnitude!

As seen in the video above, the latest bug effectively wiped everyone from the map. That’s certainly one way to break records, but we’re going to go out on a limb and just assume that’s not what Epic Games actually wanted. According to one Reddit member, apparently this glitch only affects Mac users causing them to fall through the map.

Epic Games has yet to respond, but they are known for being incredibly active in both Reddit and on their social media. Whether they have a hotfix in mind, or they’re going to end up having to pull it all together, is unknown at this time but we’ll keep you posted if they address the latest bug.

As far as how the shopping carts are supposed to work, it is pretty straight forward! You climb in and let yourself just rip through the map. Just … keep in mind that you will be drawing attention to yourself so be careful not to cost yourself that numbe one spot simply because you’re lost in the joy of shopping carts. I get it, we’ve all been there. Hopefully they are able to get these back into working order, because they are pretty fun!

In other “new” news as per our previous coverage, did you check out the latest cosmetic items that were datamined this morning? You can see them in all of their image glory right here but it definitely carries on the superheroes/villains theme with the addition of SPOOOOOORTS. New backbling, pickaxes – even emotes. We don’t know when they’ll be dropping live in-game, but we do know they are coming soon!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. It will also be coming to Android, though an official date has not been set at this time. Hopefully as we near E3 we will get an official launch date soon! Until then, enjoy the latest patch and happy gaming!

