‘Fortnite’ Showtime Challenges Available Now

As part of the Fortnite Marshmello event going down tomorrow, the Showtime Challenges are now available — three specific missions to complete in order to earn a limited-time reward.

Whether you are looking to get the sweet new Marshmello spray, the emote, or the themed Pickaxe, there are three challenges you must complete first. The light-up skin is also available in the game’s Item Shop for those wanting to go all out.

As for the challenges themselves:

Search a Showtime poster – 0/1

Visit the Showtime venue – 0/1

Use ‘Keep It Mello’ at a trucker’s oasis, ice cream parlor, and a frozen lake – 0/3

Complete all three for the rewards seen above. In case you missed the full Item Shop update last night, here’s what is purchasable for those wanting to skip the challenges offered:

Start the Party 🎶 Grab the @Marshmellomusic Outfit, Mello Rider Glider, and Marsh Walk Emote from the item shop! pic.twitter.com/ITpR2du3NU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 1, 2019

As for the event itself, the musician updated his Twitter recently with a poster of his own showing exactly when and wear players can participate in the latest limited-time event:

Drop into Pleasant Park in @FortniteGame this Saturday for a special set 👀 pic.twitter.com/yDNX2IHNpp — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 31, 2019

From all of the information gathered, it looks like there will be a new skin, a new pickaxe, and a new spray, as well as new emotes and new challenges for players to take on. The concert in-game itself will be pretty awesome for those that are fans of Marshmello himself.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Will you be tuning into the latest event, or is Marshmello just not your thing? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!