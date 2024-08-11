New Fortnite Rumor Teases Simpsons Collab

A new Fortnite rumor has indicated that a collaboration with the long-running cartoon The Simpsons could be on the horizon. This weekend alone, Disney announced that it would be bringing numerous characters from Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel to Fortnite in the days and months ahead. Now, it sounds as though content tied to The Simpsons is also on tap to join the battle royale shooter, although details are still sparse.

Coming from @SamLeakss on X, it has been claimed that Epic Games is working on bringing The Simpsons to Fortnite in the future. This information is said to come from the same source who previously shared accurate details about Fortnite and its previous collaborations with Disney. As such, there’s enough here to believe what has been expressed, although it should be taken with a usual grain of salt.

Broadly speaking, the Simpsons coming to Fortnite would make sense for a variety of different reasons. For starters, Disney is now a partial stakeholder in Fortnite developer Epic Games, which means we’re only going to see further crossovers from the mega media corporation’s various properties in the years ahead. This will eventually culminate in a new “universe” of sorts that Epic is building within Fortnite that is associated entirely with Disney.

Other than this, Disney showed a willingness to use its animated properties in Fortnite in late 2023 when the game’s collaboration with Family Guy transpired. Family Guy came to Fortnite notably with a skin associated with the show’s main character, Peter Griffin, which was part of the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. The “Giant Chicken” from Family Guy was also eventually added to Fortnite as an additional skin that could be purchased in the Item Shop. With Family Guy and The Simpsons so similar to one another, and also both owned by Disney, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see The Simpsons eventually end up in the game.

