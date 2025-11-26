Fortnite Adding New Free Skin Soon, Here’s How to Get It

Fortnite is set to give all players a new free skin, and the way that you go about unlocking it is incredibly simple. As of this week, Fortnite Chapter 6 is set to come to an end with its massive “Zero Hour” event that will take place on Saturday, November 29th at 2pm ET. Once this event wraps up, Chapter 7 will begin after a period of downtime. And while a Chapter shift in Fortnite is always one of the most exciting moments in the game, Epic Games is trying to make this transition even better by giving everyone a new cosmetic.

The skin in question that Fortnite is handing out is for the character Yuki Yubari from Kill Bill. The Kill Bill movie series is set to be one of the biggest collaborations coming to Fortnite Chapter 7 and will be joined by other collabs tied to Back to the Future and LEGO Ninjago, just to name a few. Yuki Yubari happens to be one of the antagonists from Kill Bill and is going to have major ties to Fortnite soon, as the game will be hosting a new “lost chapter” from the movie called Yuki’s Revenge beginning on November 30th. This project was brought to life through a collaboration between Epic Games and director Quentin Tarantino and represents one of the biggest events in Fortnite’s history.

How to Unlock This Free Fortnite Skin

If you’re trying to unlock this Yuki Yubari skin in Fortnite for yourself, the process of doing so is extremely easy. All you have to do is log in to Fortnite from any point beginning tomorrow, November 27th at 9am ET, until December 1st at 9am ET. Those who do log in will then be granted the Yuki Yubari skin immediately once Chapter 7 gets underway.

For now, Epic Games hasn’t said whether or not this Yuki Yubari skin will be available again in the future beyond this free giveaway. While there’s always the chance that it could end up appearing in the Item Shop down the road, anyone who would prefer to save their V-Bucks should snag it during this free promo while they can.

