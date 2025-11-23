Fortnite Players Can Get a “Free” New Skin That’s Likely Going to Be Very Rare

Fortnite players can soon snag themselves a “free” new skin that could end up being incredibly rare in the future. At this point, Fortnite Chapter 6 is winding down and is set to conclude with the “Zero Hour” finale event next week on November 29th. Once this event takes place, Fortnite will then go through a brief period of downtime and will return with Chapter 7, which is going to contain an all-new map, new weapons, and new collabs. Now, one of the collabs that’s going to be most prominent in Chapter 7 is getting a new skin that’s being given away in a unique manner.

With the launch of Chapter 7 of Fortnite, Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill is set to be one of the biggest properties making its way into the battle royale game. Epic Games has already teased that The Bride from Kill Bill will be landing in Fortnite, but she’ll be joined by some other familiar faces from the movie. One of those skins happens to be for the character Gogo Yubari, but rather than being part of the Chapter 7 battle pass or appearing in the Item Shop, this skin is being given out through a new cross-promotion.

In early December, Kill Bill is set to return to theaters as Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. This film combines both Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 into a single cut that lasts nearly five hours. Its arrival in theaters happens to coincide with the start of Chapter 7 of Fortnite, which is where this Gogo Yubari skin comes into play.

How to Get This Fortnite Skin

If you’re looking to get this Gogo Yubari skin for yourself in Fortnite, you’ll have to purchase tickets to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair when it plays in December. From November 20th until November 29th, anyone who pre-purchases tickets (at “participating theaters”) to this new showing of Kill Bill will then be given the Gogo Yubari outfit for Fortnite as an added bonus.

While the Gogo Yubari Fortnite skin won’t be sent out immediately, it will instead arrive as a redemption code in one’s email inbox on November 30th. Once users get this code, they’ll be able to login to their Epic account and redeem it at any time before December 31st. The Gogo Yubari skin should then automatically be added to your Fortnite locker and should be usable the next time you play.

For now, it’s not known if this is the only manner in which Epic Games plans to give out this Gogo Yubari skin, or if it will come to the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date after this promotion runs its course. Assuming that this skin will forever be locked behind this promo, though, this could lead to the Gogo Yubari outfit being one of the rarest in Fortnite history. As such, if you don’t want to miss it for yourself, be sure to take advantage of this offer while it’s ongoing.

