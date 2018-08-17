Fortnite Sniper Shootout LTM Switches to Duos

The latest update for Fortnite is now live and though it had a few hiccups along the way, the popular Battle Royale title is back and better than ever. Sometimes you just need a little something extra in between rounds of that glorious Victory Royale. That’s where Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes come into play and the latest update brings something new and something even better. For those wanting to test out that sweet new Heavy Sniper Rifle with friends, the latest swap for the Sniper Shootout LTM is just the thing to let you do just that.

Epic Games took to their Twitter to let players know about the duos swap:

Grab a friend to help spot enemies! 👀 Sniper Shootout has been switched from Solos to Duos. pic.twitter.com/8BtVOzcWIn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2018

This allows players to squad up and dominate together, versuses harnessing their inner lone wolf. For those wanting to get in on the action, there have been a few key changes to the LTM from when it first made an appearance, giving Battle Royale lovers the chance to show off those sweet aim skills and boast that heavy power.

So what’s new? A shwanky new gun, which was added just this week.

Scoped Assault Rifles have been removed.

The Heavy Sniper Rifle has been added.

As far as how the Shootout mode actually plays:

Only weapon drops are Sniper Rifles.

Floor Loot spawns reduced by 50%.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode.

As the name suggests, Limited Time Modes are only available for a short window of time. Get in there, get gaming, and enjoy the latest update from the team over at Epic Games!

As for the new gun:

Available in Epic and Legendary variants.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Each shot delivers devastating damage at the cost of a long reload. Deals 150/157 damage to players. These large rounds deal increased damage (1050/1100) to buildings. Projectiles fired from the Heavy Sniper have less bullet drop in comparison to other Snipers.



Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices! Are these the Limited Time Modes you were hoping for or were you dreaming of the return of a different LTM? Sound off with your Fortnite hopes and dreams in the comment section below and tell us what you want to see in the game.