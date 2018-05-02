Fortnite: Spawn Island Is Now Destructible

New areas, weird gravity rocks, superheroes, new quests … Oh, yeah – Season 4 of Fortnite is off to a fantastic start but it’s not just about new additional items that made their way onto the popular online game, it’s about what you can do. With many changes to the gameplay, weapons, maps, and more, players will find their gaming experience rejuvinated in the latest season. For those like me that like to get their pure destruction on, there was a small detail outlined in the latest patch that will make those ‘tear ’em down’ urges sing.

“Structures on the starting island can now be destroyed. Not the Battle Bus, though,” snuck in Epic Games within their gameplay patch note changes. Now the island, for those that may not be aware, is the starting area where players wait to queue up for the match. It’s where the Battle Bus picks us up to drop us down for the ultimate battle royale. Before now, you could swing that pickaxe to your heart’s content but it wasn’t going to do anything. “NOT NO MO” because now, everything is up for grabs. Want to destroy that tree over there? Do it. How about that metal fixture? Absolutely. Just … leave the Battle Bus itself alone, that’s still off limits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is only one of the many changes now available with the latest update that is cocked, locked, and ready to go! To catch up on everything new, here’s what you need to know about Season 4:

You can also check out the full patch notes right here, though it was definitely a hefty update! Personally? I can’t wait to wreck some mayhem and check out the gravity rocks. “Discover gravity-defying Hop Rocks and find new ways to play. Jump in and witness the aftermath of the impact while you level up your Battle Pass and earn all new loot,” boasted Epic Games in their latest update and it just sounds so chaotically wonderful, definitely sounds like a good time!

Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!