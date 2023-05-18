Spider-Man: No Way Home Trends As Spider-Man Takes Over Fortnite
Spider-Man: No Way Home is trending as the hero is taking over Fortnite. With the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coming up quickly, multiple variants of the Friendly Neighborhood hero are popping up all across the game. Fan-favorites like Gwen Stacy'd Ghost Spider and Miles Morales are back in action. And, other users are revisiting old standbys like Spider-Man: No Way Home's variant. A lot of players noticed that there's some unique flavor text when you interact with Gwen as the other multiversal Spidey. It feels like you're going to be seeing a ton of the Wall-Crawler on Fortnite this summer.
Here's how Sony describes the landmark film: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."
Too bad there's no way home for him. pic.twitter.com/KUmi1gwBzZ— Shadow (@TheAgentShadow) May 17, 2023
Will you be using Spidey in Fortnite this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!
So many to choose from
prevnext
All Spider-Man (and gwen) skins in Fortnite! 🕷
Which one's your favourite? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ml4LpeLQfv— BoJaN (@GigaChadBJN) May 18, 2023
Literally can't wait
prevnext
Spider-Man emote! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/0CnskrQrru— FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) May 17, 2023
The art is fantastic
prevnext
Miles morales and spider-man 2099 fortnite skins pic.twitter.com/4nxl33coFK— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) May 17, 2023
Straight comedy
prevnext
My wallet watching me reach for it to get every fortnite spider-man item https://t.co/yiBv47B0RX pic.twitter.com/k2mHzdngsb— Pider-Mun (@pidermun) May 17, 2023
Sure can
prevnext
If Fortnite can call him Spider-Man, so can you pic.twitter.com/BN8dK6ecrU— Venom by Daylight (@VenomDbd) May 17, 2023
Buckle up
prevnext
Fort-Nite: NO WAY HOME!#Fortnite #SpiderMan #NoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHome #Marvel #MarvelStudios #Sony #PlayStation #TomHolland pic.twitter.com/iNNjkGGImI— ThatBroCV – Fortnite Leaks + Even More (@cv_bro198) March 11, 2023
Everyone is coming!
prevnext
#Fortnite: Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 were added in the latest update. It will be possible to have a full Spider-squad now with these joining Spider-Man, Spider-Man Zero, and Spider-Man (No way Home). Plus of course Spider-Gwen.#FortniteMEGA pic.twitter.com/ESLAhw3D1z— HamiltonToday Games (@HamTodayGames) May 17, 2023
So many fun nods
prev
This unique dialogue with No Way Home Spidey is so cool! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/MIWBxBskjO— Niko 2064 (@2064Niko) May 18, 2023