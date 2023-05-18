Spider-Man: No Way Home Trends As Spider-Man Takes Over Fortnite

Spider-Man: No Way Home is trending as the hero is taking over Fortnite. With the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coming up quickly, multiple variants of the Friendly Neighborhood hero are popping up all across the game. Fan-favorites like Gwen Stacy'd Ghost Spider and Miles Morales are back in action. And, other users are revisiting old standbys like Spider-Man: No Way Home's variant. A lot of players noticed that there's some unique flavor text when you interact with Gwen as the other multiversal Spidey. It feels like you're going to be seeing a ton of the Wall-Crawler on Fortnite this summer.

Here's how Sony describes the landmark film: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Too bad there's no way home for him. pic.twitter.com/KUmi1gwBzZ — Shadow (@TheAgentShadow) May 17, 2023

