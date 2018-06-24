Fortnite Store Update Adds Fate Outfit and Overseer Gear

It’s 8 p.m. ET, also known as 5 p.m. PT, also known as Fortnite store update time. But unlike other days, it’s Saturday, also known as new outfit day, also known as throw your V-Bucks in the trash day.

So, what have the Fortnite llama gods brought this store update? Well, a new outfit (of course), and they even decided to bless us with a new gear as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fornite llama gods sure do like our money.

Embrace your fate. The new Fate Outfit and Overseer Gear are available now! pic.twitter.com/zNAJQLUWAB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2018

Obviously, the highlight of the update is the new Fate Outfit, a female skin that makes the player look some badass assassin meets some evil Jedi. In my personal opinion, it is one of the best outfits this season. The problem? It’s a Legendary (orange) outfit, meaning it costs 2,000 V-Bucks, or $25 USD.

Accompanying the new outfit is a complimentary glider called Split Wing and a harvesting tool dubbed Fatal Frame. Running at 1,200 and 800 respectively, they make the cost of the entire set 4,000 V-Bucks, which my calculator tells me is like $50 USD. But hey, you might be broke after this store update, but at least you will look cool, though not as cool as if you were wearing a Snorkel Ops outfit. Just sayin’.

Here’s a rundown of the entire store update:

Fate (outfit, 2000), Split Wing (glider, 1200), Fatal Frame (harvesting tool, 800), Absolute Zero (outfit, 1,200), Diecast (outfit, 1200), Zany (emote, 500), Red Card (emote, 200), Spectral Axe (harvesting tool, 800), and Warthog (glider, 500).

And as always, here’s a slither of the Internet’s response to the latest store update that neither adds Skull Trooper, Power Chord, Red Knight nor fixes every problem that every person on the Internet has with the game.

like if fate is bad — justherelurking (@eyebott) June 24, 2018

the amount of money i spent on this game the past week is unhealthy — Bench F1 (@JayBuck3tz_) June 24, 2018

The fate outfit looks…? — mhnm (@mnhmn) June 24, 2018

We want the Powerchord! Like For Powerchord! Don’t reply with pictures of a Power Cord it isn’t original. pic.twitter.com/8PcH0H2abm — Inferno (@559ft) June 24, 2018

It looks like Kasumi from Mass Effect! 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/IVutcoqpD5 — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert 🤘🏻 (@DirtyEffinHippy) June 24, 2018

I agree, Fate does look like Kasumi from Mass Effect.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. It is also slated to come to Android sometime later this summer.