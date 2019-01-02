‘Fortnite’ Streamer ‘DrLupo’ Raised Over $1.3 Million Last Year for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Gamers have proven time and time again that they are a forced to be reckoned with to bring about positive change. Games Done Quick, Extra Life, and so many other programs offer a way for gamers to do what they do best – but in the name of good. Popular streamer DrLupo used his platform to give back and now we know just how much he helped St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital last year.

Thank you for being part of something bigger than yourself. Love like this makes the world go round. #BuildAgainstCancer This is why I stream. 💜❤️ — DrLupo (@DrLupo) December 23, 2018

“DrLupo, his fan base and the entire gaming community have truly embraced the St. Jude mission in a huge way,” said Richard Shadyac Jr, President and CEO of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities. This organization, first established in 1957, has been a huge voice for St. Jude’s and the President wanted to take a moment and give appreciation to one of the many streamers that have helped contribute to the well-being of kids in need.

“To raise $1 million for the kids of St. Jude in just one year is an incredible milestone and makes him a leader among his gaming peers. By helping pioneer this innovative way of fundraising, he and his community are leading the charge for the future of fundraising by helping St. Jude continue to fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

Following a recent 24-hour Fortnite stream that raked in over $611,000, the streamer’s grand total closing out 2018 was over 1.3 million dollars. From streaming marathons, to charity-driven convention events, Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ has done a lot of good work in the gaming community and continues to inspire those that look up to him and follow his streaming career.

The work has only just started! A new year, which means new chances to go out there and be a force for positive change! Are you ready?

