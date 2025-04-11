New PS5 Pro Update Just Made One 2024 PS5 Game Even Better

A popular PS5 game from 2024 just got better with a new update, courtesy of the PS5 Pro. To this end, those with a regular ol’ PS5 will not be able to enjoy the new upgrades that come with this new update. Those with a PS5 Pro though can once they download the update in question, Update 1.3. As for the game in question, it is boxing game Undisputed, which notably sold over one million copies in its first month on the market, making it a noteworthy success for developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Deep Silver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Update 1.3, PS5 Pro users can now enjoy the game with “revamped light and improved gameplay graphics.” Previously, the game was not even supported by the PS5 Pro, or at least was not PS5 Pro “enhanced.” That said, there is no word of any other further upgrades nor does the game’s PlayStation Store make any mention of the game being PS5 Pro “enhanced.” This could just be a delay in updating PSN though.

Whatever the case, the PS5 Pro is now the definitive place to play the boxing game as it is not on PC. Consequently, this update puts the PS5 Pro version ahead of both the PS5 version and the Xbox Series X|S version of the game.

Play video

“Become Undisputed and rule the ring in the most authentic boxing game to date,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with it. “Featuring true to life visuals, bone-jarring action, and more licensed boxers than ever before, Undisputed gives you unprecedented control to master every inch of the ring. More than 60 individual punches. Punch from multiple angles and directions. Feint to set up a trap and counter. Revolutionary footwork mechanics, including a Loose Movement toggle to help you get around the ring with ease, and Flat-Footed Movement when your stamina drops. All the tools needed to be a defensive wizard. Slip punches, weave, dodge, and block.”

For more PS5 Pro coverage — including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals — click here.

H/T, PSLS.