The Best South Park Game Is Its Lowest Price Ever

The best South Park hame is its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, its follow-up has also been discounted to match its previous lowest price. In other words, South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole are both on sale, courtesy of the PlayStation Store. That said, the deals — 80 percent off South Park: The Stick of Truth and 70 percent off South Park: The Fractured But Whole — are only available for a limited time or, more specifically, until April 24.

For those unfamiliar with either or both games, South Park: The Stick of Truth is a South Park PRG that released back in 2014. And it is widely considered one of the best games of 2014 and the best South Park game of all time. And this came as a surprise to many back in 2014, though perhaps it should not come as too much of a surprise considering it was made by one of the best RPG studios in the business, Obsidian Entertainment, who you may know from other releases such as Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, The Outer Worlds, and most recently Avowed. At release, it garnered an 85 on Metacritic.

Three years later, it got a sequel, South Park: The Fractured But Whole. And the sequel is pretty good though not quite as good. This is most evident by its slightly lower Metacritic score, and it simply has not been as fondly remembered in the years since. And this is partially because the sequel was not made by the same team, but by Ubisoft San Fransisco, who does not have the same development chops as Obsidian Entertainment.

All of that said, South Park: The Stick of Truth is currently $5.99 on the PlayStation Store. This is the cheapest the game has ever been. Meanwhile, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is $8.99 on the PlayStation Store, which is not a new low price, but matches the previous lowest price for the game.

