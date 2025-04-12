The year 2000 was an important one for gaming. Sony releasing the PlayStation 2 took up most of the headlines, but there were several all-time classics released during the year. Below, you’ll find the full list of the best games of 2000 as decided by aggregate scores on Metacritic. However, some of the most beloved games barely missed out on making the top ten. That includes Counter-Strike, Deus Ex, Diablo II, The Sims, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2.

Here are the 10 best games of 2000, according to Metacritic:

10) Skies of Arcadia – 93 Metascore

Skies of Arcadia was one of the standout Dreamcast titles when it launched in 2000. The turn-based RPG puts players in control of a young air pirate named Vyse. He’s joined by a group of friends to stop the Valuan Empire. Reviewers at the time were impressed by Arcadia‘s visuals and loved exploring the world.

9) SSX (2000) – 93 Metascore

The original SSX was the first game released under the EA Sports Big label. The best-in-class snowboarder was a sign of things to come, as Big quickly became a fan-favorite publisher with games like NBA Street, NFL Street, and future SSX games. While SSX Tricky is the franchise’s gold standard, the original game impressed with its smooth gameplay and classic levels.

8) Resident Evil – Code: Veronica – 94 Metascore

Capcom’s Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Code: Veronica was an intriguing step forward for the long-running Resident Evil franchise. Like many games in the series, you play as two characters; however, unlike Resident Evil 1 or 2, this one requires you to play as both Claire Redfield and her brother Chris. Importantly, things you do during Claire’s sections directly change what’s available when you jump into Chris’s shoes. Here’s hoping Capcom decides to remake Code: Veronica soon.

7) Jet Set Radio – 94 Metascore

Jet Set Radio easily won over fans and critics with its impressive visuals and catchy soundtrack. The gameplay used a mix of inline skating and graffiti tagging, which was very of the era, but also a blast to play. Fortunately, a new game in the franchise is coming down the pike. It was announced at The Game Awards in 2023, so we should be hearing about it sometime soon.

6) Chrono Cross – 94 Metascore

As the sequel to Chrono Trigger, one of the most beloved RPGs of all time, Chrono Cross would always have to deal with high expectations from fans. Thankfully, the team at Square delivered another classic game. While some fans were annoyed at the game taking a departure from the original, most agreed that the complex plot and innovative battle system made the changes more than worth it.

5) Final Fantasy IX – 94 Metascore

Final Fantasy IX pushed more than 5.5 million copies in addition to getting high marks from nearly every reviewer. The ninth game in the long-running series was a throwback to the series’ roots, eschewing the modern worlds of Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII. FF9 sometimes gets lost in the shuffle as the franchise’s last game on the PlayStation, but it’s still one of the series’ best.

4) The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – 95 Metascore

It’s always an event when a new Legend of Zelda drops. And coming off of the Ocarina of Time, expectations were through the roof. While Majora’s Mask is a big shift from what Zelda fans expect, its three-day cycle and collection of transforming masks made it a quick fan favorite.

3) Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn – 95 Metascore

Bioware’s sequel to the original Baldur’s Gate improved on just about everything. Combat was more strategic and less confusing. The plot felt even more “epic” than the original. Graphically, the game took another step up, adding 800×600 resolution and impressive spell effects. It was everything a good sequel should be.

2) NFL 2K1 – 97 Metascore

Nowadays, it’s rare to see a sports game score this highly, but developer Visual Concepts was at the top of its game in 2000. Not only did NFL 2K1 make the Top 10 for 2000, but NBA 2K1 is just outside, finishing in the 12 slot. Reviewers praised the on-field action and many loved playing it online against friends. It’s still one of the highest-rated sports games of all time for a good reason.

1) Perfect Dark (2000) – 97 Metascore

The spiritual successor to developer Rare’s classic Nintendo 64 FPS GoldenEye 007 built on everything that made that game great. Perfect Dark runs on an updated version of GoldenEye’s engine and is one of the most ambitious N64 titles from a technical standpoint. The classic shooter’s visuals, AI, and multiplayer were best-in-class for the platform and helped launch a franchise that’s due to get a reboot sometime in the next few years.