‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja and Jimmy Fallon Take on the Retro Game Challenge

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is no stranger to the world of video games, though he’s most known for his streaming of Epic Games’ Fortnite. Now he and late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon are joining forces to take on the Retro Game Challenge to face off with some of our favorite gaming adventures in this blast from the past segement.

Though several titles made a special appearance in the Retro Game Challenge, the true test in the N64’s GoldenEye 007. The destroyer of friendships, the two took to familiar games of our past for a little fun and a little competition.

Though Pong is very different from Ninja’s usual stomping grounds in battle royale, it is super fun to see the two so happy reliving the games that made gaming what it is today. It was a journey through time with titles from the Super Nintendo, N64, Sega Genesis, and more.

Also a moment of silence for Fallon getting his butt kicked.

It’s crazy to look back on just how much gaming has evolved through the years, especially when looking at Mario Kart on the SNES. Comparing that to the Mario Kart that many are enjoying on this generation’s consoles, the stark difference between the eras is hard not to respect.

It’s also hard to deny the look of pure happiness on the pair’s faces. As one commenter mentioned, “Say what you want about video games, but the type of joy they bring can be something special!” This experience is what many of us grew up on – enjoying the late nights of racing, shooting, and overall exploration for what was – at the time – the epitome of entertainment technology.

