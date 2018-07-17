Fortnite Submachine Gun Added as Another Gun Gets Vaulted

A new, much smaller update has arrived for Epic Games‘ Fortnite and it’s all about that weaponry. The studio giveth, so shall the studio taketh away as they add one new gun while vaulting another. Additionally, the single-player mode Save the World is also available at a much cheaper price!

Both Battle Royale and Save the World modes are seeing new guns, with the submachine gun making its way into the high-intensity PvP game experience and the typewriter assault rifle now available in Save the World. “If the pen is mightier than the sword then what does that make the Typewriter Assault Rifle? This high capacity weapon takes the cake when it comes to Husk clearing,” boasts Epic Games about their latest weapon for Save the World as taking out Husks becomes easier than ever!

Videos by ComicBook.com

But it’s not just the two new guns that are available either. Fortnite’s Battle Royale has always been free since it launched last year, but the base game – the one that came first – has not been. For a limited time only, Save the World is now 50% off from now until July 30th. “Level up with your friends and lead the world’s remaining Heroes in the fight to save humanity and take back the world.”

A few other tweaks have been made with the latest update, which you can see below:

Battle Royale:

Submachine Gun added. Available in Common, Uncommon, and Rare variants. 19-21 base damage. Uses Light Ammo. 30 round capacity. Can be found in floor loot and chests.

Tactical SMG has been added to the Vault.

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle damage increased to 75/78 from 63/66.

Save the World:

Typewriter Assault Rifle added to the Weekly Store.

A mid-range assault weapon with a high capacity magazine and a lateral kick. Its shooting profile makes it ideal for clearing groups of nearby enemies in mobile engagements.

Available Wednesday, July 18 at 8 PM EST until Wednesday, July 25 at 8 PM EST.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. We’re also supposed to be getting the smash hit on Android devices soon, though no release date has been given at this time.