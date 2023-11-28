Fortnite Teases Chapter 5's New "Galaxy" With Cryptic Video

Fortnite is starting to wind down its OG Season this week as it prepares for what developer Epic Games calls the Big Bang Event. This major spectacle will include a crossover with legendary rapper Eminem and should usher in the start of Chapter 5. Thus far, Epic hasn't given Fortnite fans many hints of what to expect from the new season, but that's slowly starting to change. Recently, they dropped a teaser showing a rocket taking off into space to start hyping up the Big Bang, and the team dropped a second teaser today hinting at what might be coming with Fortnite Chapter 5.

The teaser posted to Twitter features a looping, five-second video that looks like something you'd see in the old-school version of Windows Music Player. Essentially, it's just a somewhat trippy loop of colors and shapes. There's not much to go off of from that, but the accompanying text does have some potential hints. It reads, "A galaxy is a container of worlds that abide by its own set of rules. Galaxies unknown leave opportunity for new rules."

One of the big rumors surrounding the Big Bang and Chapter 5 is the idea that Fortnite is going to start to incorporate the popular multiverse theme that's been creeping into just about everything over the last few years. Supposedly, this will tie into the upcoming Lego collaboration that's been rumored for months. It could also have far-ranging consequences for how Fortnite brings in new crossovers, though how that would change remains to be seen. Either way, the latest teaser seems to suggest that's exactly what's coming. The "galaxies unknown" section certainly calls to mind an ever-changing world full of new things for players to explore. Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer to find exactly what Epic Games is planning.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Release Date

A galaxy is a container of worlds that abide by its own set of rules. Galaxies unknown leave opportunity for new rules.



Find out what unfolds on December 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/U2sBXtBzSG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2023

As mentioned in the tweet, the Big Bang Event kicks off on December 2. Presumably, Chapter 5 will start up as soon as the event is over. There might be some downtime between the event and the next season, but Fortnite fans should be rolling into the new season by the end of next weekend unless Epic decides to extend the event for much longer than players expect.

Either way, the new season is only a few days away from launch. While it might not launch with the Lego collaboration, it's also expected that the crossover will roll through the game relatively soon. Plus, there's a new Racing Mode that leakers have claimed is coming soon, which includes another crossover with Rocket League. In short, the future of Fortnite continues to look bright, especially if you're a fan of variety.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, mobile, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Make sure to wrap up your OG Season objectives before it goes away on December 2.