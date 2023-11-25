Avenged Sevenfold Teases Fortnite Crossover

Is Fortnite getting an Avenged Sevenfold crossover of some sort? Based on teasers shared first by members of the heavy metal band and then by the group's official, main socials, it sure looks like that's the plan. The sole teaser that's been shared so far indicates that whatever the crossover looks like, it'll have something to do with the Avenged Sevenfold song "We Love You" which was released months ago and put a unique spin on the music video version of it via a 360 virtual reality music video. No date has been given yet for when this potential crossover will happen, but according to Avenged Sevenfold's socials, it's going to be "soon."

The teaser in question was first shared by Avenged Sevenfold's lead vocalist M. Shadows who tweeted earlier in the month a brief video of someone sweeping in Fortnite with the deathbat behind them on the wall alongside the name of the song "We Love You." A wider look at the setting featured the deathbat again and showed that the Avenged Sevenfold-themed area was much bigger than just that little room being swept.

Avenged Sevenfold in Fortnite?

M. Shadows got a bit of attention on his tweet wherein he asked people if they'd ever wondered "what it would be like to go INSIDE the 'We Love You' video?" but it wasn't until the tweet was shared by the actual Avenged Sevenfold account just this week that it really started gaining some traction. Once that happened, people started to get the hint that something more might actually be happening in Fortnite that involved the group.

So, what'll that something be? Based on this teaser alone, it looks as though this snippet of Fortnite shown here could possibly have come from an Avenged Sevenfold-themed island. Specially curated islands with codes that allow players to explore them are released every day by players and content creators, but on occasion, we'll see big brands or companies release their own themed islands for players to explore. Given that M. Shadows first talked about giving people an inside look at the VR "We Love You" music video which itself features several settings that are very different from one another, it wouldn't be a bad guess to imagine that we'll see some of these parts of the video (or all of them) recreated in Fortnite.

One would hope that if Avenged Sevenfold is going through the effort to tease this that there'll be some sorts of in-game cosmetics for players to pick up, too, but that's a bit harder to predict. Rumor has it that Fortnite is getting some sort of rhythm mode, too, akin to something we'd see from games like Rock Band and Guitar Hero, and the band's had songs in games from both of those franchises, so since they're no stranger to those kinds of crossovers, perhaps we'll get lucky and see them involved in that music mode, too.

Rumors and speculations aside, we know for a fact that an Eminem event is coming to Fortnite very soon.