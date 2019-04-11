New ‘Fortnite’ Leak Suggests Thanos Is Coming Back For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

It looks like Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet could be returning to Fortnite soon. A few seasons ago, when Infinity War buzz was loud and dominating the Internet, Epic Games and Marvel surprised everyone when the former added Thanos to its battle royale game. It was only a temporary thing, and some fans hated it, but it created a lot of hype, and helped Fortnite hit its peak popularity. And it looks like Epic Games wants to tap back into this with the upcoming release of Avengers: Endgame.

A Fortnite dataminer recently discovered a “yielded to the power of Thanos” line in the game files and other references to the villain, such as, “unleashed an inferno on.” Of course, this could be leftover files dataminers are only picking up on now, but this seems unlikely given how religiously dataminers comb through the files of every update.

New Kill Feed messages (1st image) and new Death Feed messages (2nd image) “unleashed an inferno on” sounds interesting…#fortnite pic.twitter.com/ROZnzTfLXo — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) April 10, 2019

If Thanos is coming back to the game, which seems likely at this point, the question is: in what capacity? Will he once again be featured in PvP? Maybe, but doing the same thing again seems kind of boring, which is why fans are convinced he will be added into Creative Mode or will have some type of Limited Time Mode built around him. Who knows. Unfortunately, at the moment, all we can do is speculate.

That said, with Avengers: Endgame releasing in a couple of weeks, if Thanos is returning to the battle royale game, it should be soon.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

