‘Fortnite’ Player Embarrasses Thanos With Pickaxe

Call this Fortnite player’s pickaxe Stormbreaker, because it is strong enough to pierce the Mad Titan.

In Fortnite‘s limited time game mode Infinity Gauntlet, a player managed to defeat Thanos after running completely out of ammo. Luckily, the player had worked to purple giant down to a manageable amount of health by the time the pickaxe was the only option, but there is still plenty of reason for the Thanos operator to chuck their headset across the room and offer up a rage quit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the video below, as posted to Reddit, where the player just humilates the super strong Thanos with their pickaxe.

No word on whether or not FireSloth7 went on to win the game as Thanos but with a pair of kills and 38 players remaining in the game, it’s certainly possible if that pickaxe skill is any indication.

If you’re having trouble getting your hand in the Infinity Gauntlet while playing Fortnite, check out ComicBook.com’s quick guide full of tips to better your chances.

The Infinity Gauntlet limited time mode kicked off in Fortnite on Tuesday. It is available now in the 100 player mode on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and mobile. According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”

Want to play Fortnite with the ComicBook.com staff? Add “ComicBookCom” on Xbox Live or send your gamer tag to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!