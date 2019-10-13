Fortnite Code Leak Indicates “The End” Lasts Until Tuesday

With Fortnite currently serving up nothing but a black hole for those who try to log on to play the battle royale game, it seems that the wait will be a long one. While normal “down time” typically takes about 6 hours for updates to fully applied before gamers can hop back onto the battle bus for new games, it seems the end of Season X and beginning of whatever is coming will require more time. What many are anticipating to launch as Fortnite: Chapter 2 could take as long as Tuesday morning for fans of Fortnite to get their hands on.

A new leak based on the coding behind Fortnite‘s official site indicates that the current phase of the game labeled as “The End” is scheduled to run through Tuesday morning at 6am ET. This would be the longest Fortnite has been down since its launch and becoming of a global phenomenon.

Check out the code leak below from known Fortnite scooper Lucas7yoshi.

BREAKING: I have independtly confirmed the authenticity of a discovery that points to “The-End” lasting until Tuesday, 6AM EST This is not stuck in stone, this info is from https://t.co/0TDeMk7Bda code. pic.twitter.com/ElnNFKppWn — Lucas7yoshi – FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 13, 2019

With the update being applied an fans hungry for Season 11, the common bet seems to be that Fortnite is going to be played on an entirely new map. This would be something brand new to the game which has commonly altered its map through various updates but never completely wiped it out. Apex Legends, another free-to-play game recently launched an entirely new map, which some think influenced Fortnite‘s decision.

Other rumors point to Fortnite: Chapter 2 launching as what might be an entirely new game. Whether or not gamers will have to download a new game which would operate separately is unclear but also unlikely. Fortnite will certainly see a major facelift when it comes back online but the originally downloaded game will likely still be working — and the black hole plaguing gamers’ screens today will be a thing of the past.

Video captured by gamers shows the moment when Fortnite was sucked into a black hole around 1pm ET.

