Fortnite Chapter 3 Confirmed in New Leak

Fortnite Chapter 3 has essentially been confirmed for the popular battle royale shooter thanks to a new leak. Over the past few months, a number of fans have started to wonder about whether or not Epic Games would end up doing a full seasonal reboot for Fortnite, much as it did in early 2020 with the arrival of Chapter 2. Well, thanks to this leak, those questions have now been answered, with Chapter 3 being set up to arrive within the game in the coming weeks.

Seen via a loading screen that was captured from Fortnite itself, it was teased that the coming event that will end this current season of play will also close out Chapter 2 as a whole. Details about the event haven’t been given by Epic Games just yet, but the event is being labeled as “The Chapter 2 Finale.” While Chapter 1 of Fortnite boasted 10 different seasons in total, it looks like Epic Games will instead be bringing Chapter 2 to a close after only eight seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So when is this event bringing about the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 going to take place? Well, it would seem that early December is the window to keep an eye on. Specifically, Season 8 of Chapter 2 is set to come to a close on December 5, meaning that the event closing out this season will likely transpire on the same date. Assuming that Epic Games then takes Fortnite down for two full days like it did with the transition from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2, it stands to reason that Chapter 3 would then kick off on December 7. This is all tentative at the moment, so don’t take all of this as official just yet.

Given that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 is poised to come to an end within the next few weeks, we should start to hear a whole lot more directly from Epic Games soon enough. Whenever those official details are revealed, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about seeing Fortnite prepare to enter Chapter 3? And what are you hoping to see come about in future seasons of the game? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.