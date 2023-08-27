Fortnite Leaks Claim Epic Is Teaming Up With My Hero Academia Again

Fortnite crossovers have become one of the more anticipated things in video games these days. The developers at Epic Games consistently get massive media properties to sign up for different events in Fortnite, which means fans will see an incredibly diverse set of skins every time they load into the battle royale. One of the more popular collabs we've seen in the last few years was the My Hero Academia crossover that brought All Might, Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, and Katsuki Bakugo skins to Fortnite. A new leak is now claiming that the foursome will soon be joined by another MHA fan favorite.

The latest leak comes from LeafsMatrix on Twitter. They previously leaked skins for both Ahsoka Tano and Khaby Lame before Epic officially announced them, which makes this leak seem pretty reliable. That said, it's important to take every leak with a grain of salt until we see an official confirmation. This leak from Leaf claims that My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki will finally be making his way to Fortnite "at some point in the future."

When is Shoto Todoroki Coming to Fortnite?

Todoroki from My Hero Academia will be a skin at some point! My source doesn't know when or if he will come with more MHA skins. pic.twitter.com/Ov7fp7TE1q — Leaf 🍃 (@LeafsMatrix) August 25, 2023

It's important to note that Leaf doesn't know when Todoroki will be coming to Fortnite. That said, Leaf did leak the Ahsoka and Khaby skins just a few days before those were announced by Epic. That doesn't mean we should expect to hear anything about Todoroki any time soon, but it is possible that this skin will pop up on an official Fortnite social media account in the coming days. Epic does move skins around from time to time, so we could see it further down the line to match up with its schedule. Either way, Todoroki is, if the leak is accurate, coming to Fortnite at some point.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Leaf doesn't know if the skin is coming alongside more My Hero Academia content. Remember, the original MHA drop came with four characters for players to buy. It's likely that Epic will do something similar with Todoroki, though we don't know for sure. Hopefully, we'll start to hear more in the coming days.

Who is Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia?

Shoto Todoroki is the son of Endeavor and Rei Todoroki. Of the couple's four children, he is the only one to inherit both of his parent's quirks, giving him control over both fire and ice. This manifests in his hair color, which, as you can see above, is split between white and red. However, after watching his father abuse his mother, he often refused to use his fire powers at the beginning of the series, though he has slowly overcome that reluctance and now uses both powers to great effect.

Speaking of his father, Endeavor became Japan's No. 1 hero after All Might was forced into retirement, and he has started to make amends with his family now that he's realized his obsession with passing All Might hurt them in profound ways. Given his ranking among heroes, it might make sense for Epic to include Endeavor alongside Shoto when they drop the skin, though there are several other characters that might also make sense. For example, the most recent fan poll appeared in Chapter 376 of the manga, and characters like Tenya Ida, Denki Kaminari, and Hawks all popped up in the top 10, making them excellent candidates for inclusion.