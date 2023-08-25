Zack Snyder Reveals He Went Down a Fortnite "Rabbit Hole"

Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder is apparently a massive Fortnite fan. Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet and its reach knows no bound. Over the years, Fortnite has grown from a middling tower defense game and into an unstoppable gaming juggernaut. Epic Games' quick shift from a somewhat failed game to a booming, up-and-coming genre in the earliest days of the game is arguably one of the most game-changing decisions in the history of gaming. The way it helped further popularize the genre, created new trends such as big crossover events and battle passes, and more make it one of the most influential games ever. To make it even more impressive, it's free and still generates billions of dollars thanks to in-game transactions.

Director Zack Snyder even got in on the action and was sucked into the game. When speaking with IGN, Zack Snyder stated that he downloaded Fortnite to play with his son, but his son ended up not liking it. However, it didn't stop Snyder from enjoying it and ended up falling down a "rabbit hole". Snyder was asked whether or not he preferred build or no build to which he responded very definitively that he's a no build kind of guy. As for which skin he reps, it's not Batman or Superman: it's Mr. Meeseeks from Rick and Morty.

Zack Snyder is delving into the world of gaming beyond just playing Fortnite too. The director's next movie, Rebel Moon, is being adapted into a co-op RPG for Netflix subscribers. As of right now, we know nothing else about it or how long it'll take to release, but it is coming. It's not Snyder's first venture into gaming either as he once signed a deal with EA to help produce a handful of games that never saw the light of day.

Zack Snyder Wants to Adapt Gears of War

Earlier this week, Zack Snyder also revealed he's interested in seeing adaptations of a couple different games. He cited Halo as one, noting that it's kind of been done now with the Paramount+ TV series, and Gears of War as the other. "I mean, Gears has always come up in sort of our circle, I was a fan of the game, " he said. "I was always interested in the Halo franchise… They of course kind of made that, but it was something I always thought could be incredible."

It's unclear if he'll ever get to make the latter, but the chances aren't impossible. Netflix is currently adapting Gears of War as both a TV series and film, but no director is attached yet. Snyder has built up a strong relationship with Netflix since breaking up with Warner Brothers after his DC stint. Perhaps the stars will align and Snyder will get to make Gears of War. It's possible that he's been offered and that's what he meant when he said it came up in his circle.