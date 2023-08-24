Is Fortnite Teasing a Crossover With Persona 5?

Could Epic Games be teasing that its mega-popular battle royale game Fortnite will soon be crossing over with the Atlus JRPG Persona 5? Well, it's certainly possible. As of this morning, Epic let loose the first trailer for Chapter 4 Season 4 of Fortnite which will be titled Last Resort. And although this trailer itself didn't happen to feature any direct teases to Persona 5, the overall theme of the season could indicate that another big gaming collaboration is on the way.

At the conclusion of this new video for Fortnite, Epic revealed the key art for Chapter 4 Season 4 which features many of the new character skins that will be available soon. These characters were seen standing in a line against a background that is primarily black and red. As some were quick to point out, these predominant colors are also the ones seen all throughout Persona 5. Outside of merely having these colors match up, the key art for Last Resort happens to be greatly similar to one of the main pieces of key art for Persona 5 (which you can find below).

Thematically, the appearance of characters from Persona 5 in Fortnite would also make a lot of sense given that Last Resort is heist-themed. Those who have played Persona 5 surely know that the Phantom Thieves, who are the main group of characters in the game, pull off a number of various heists throughout the course of the narrative. It's worth stressing that these similarities could all be coincidental, but it's not unusual for Epic to look to collab with other gaming companies and bring their characters into Fortnite. In the past, characters such as Kratos from God of War, Master Chief from Halo, and Aloy from Horizon (to name a few) have all landed in the battle royale title at one point or another.

What Is Persona 5?

Persona 5 is the latest mainline installment in the Persona franchise, which began all the way back in 1996. Persona 5 was originally released back in 2017 and was later followed by Persona 5 Royal in 2020, which was an expanded version of the game that contained new characters, mechanics, and story elements. Despite having been around for over 25 years, Persona 5 is by far the most popular entry in the franchise and has seen the series become far more mainstream. With this in mind, its potential appearance in Fortnite wouldn't be as far-fetched as it might have been previously.

When Does Chapter 4 Season 4 of Fortnite Begin?

(Photo: Epic Games)

Chapter 4 Season 4 of Fortnite is set to kick off tomorrow on Friday, August 25, and will last for a period of multiple months. Currently, Epic has confirmed that TikTok star Khaby Lame will serve as one of the most notable new skins available this season alongside Star Wars's Ahsoka Tano. Over the course of Chapter 4 Season 4, additional character skins will then be released in the Item Shop, although Epic has yet to offer up any information on what these cosmetics will be.