Fortnite Adds Amazing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Reference

Fortnite has added a really charming reference to the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films with the new Evil Dead update. Fortnite has evolved beyond a simple shooter and into a very layered pop culture hub. It's essentially a virtual toy box at this point, allowing you to play as characters from different universes, brands, and franchises and make them team up or fight against each other. If you want to wield a lightsaber as Spider-Man, you can do that. It's a truly imaginative game and is the only one of its kind that has had such a runaway success with these almost larger than life crossovers that kids could only dream of.

Earlier today, Fortnite added in some Evil Dead crossover goodies including a skin of Bruce Campbell's Ash. It's a fun Halloween surprise, but one that comes with an unexpected Easter egg/reference to the 2002 movie, Spider-Man. The superhero film was directed by The Evil Dead director Sam Raimi and he opted to cast his good friend Bruce Campbell in a small, but ultimately pivotal role. Campbell plays a wrestling announcer who gives Spider-Man his name when bringing him out to the ring, despite Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker pleading for a different title. Epic Games decided to have some fun with its assortment of characters and pay tribute to this moment. As spotted by Twitter user @FireWaIkWithJoe, if you go up to Ash as Spider-Gwen (and possibly Spider-Man himself), he'll make a comment about how you look like a wrestler he once knew.

To some, this comment will probably mean nothing to them. For the diehard Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man fans, it's a really nice nod. Last year, Epic Games added new Spider-Man skins to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The skins included new versions of Tom Holland's Spidey suit as well as an MJ skin. Sadly, Epic Games didn't include any skins for Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield's suits as their appearances in the film were kept a secret up until its release.

