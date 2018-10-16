‘Fortnite’ Tournaments Now Live

The latest Fortnite patch is here and brings with it the epic looking Quadcrasher, the Disco Dominion LTM, and tons more. Another new feature added – which is perfect for those with a competitive edge – is the new Tournament events added into the game!

According to the most recent patch from Epic Games:

Tournaments can be found inside of the new ‘Events’ tab available in game. This tab will host a variety of online competitions which are open to everyone. Jump in and explore!

Each tournament has a series of scheduled dates and times that the competition will be run. A carousel of all upcoming competitions and times will be available for browsing, so you can plan and practice.

Every scheduled session is a completely clean slate with all players starting on an equal footing at the beginning of play.

Compete over the course of several hours to earn points by eliminating multiple opponents or surviving against the competition.

Players are matched against opponents with similar scores during the session.

Score enough points during any scheduled event session and you’ll earn a golden pin for that tournament!

You can see exactly how the newest feature works in the announcement video at the top of the article. It’s the perfect way for players that are craving a bit more with their online experience while also showing off their skills up against others.

There is also more than one type of event, meaning Epic Games is aiming to make sure there is something for every type of player. Plus, duos! Hop in with your closest bud to take on the new feature – it’s a win/win!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! Don’t forget to also catch up on everything that is new in Fortnite with our Community Hub right here, including Limited Time Modes, server issues, cosplays, and so much more!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”