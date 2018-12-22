‘Fortnite’ Season 5 Announcement Was The Most Watched Video Game Trailer of 2018

2018 was the year of Fortnite. Sure, this year saw the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, and God of War, but the narrative throughout the year was dominated by Epic Games battle-royale game that took over the industry and propelled gaming into the mainstream more than any game perhaps ever has.

And thus it should come as no surprise that it is a Fortnite trailer that has claimed the most watched game trailer on YouTube in 2018.

According to figures provided by YouTube, Fortnite’s Season Five Announcement trailer was the most watched video game trailer of 2018: racking up 48.6 million views in less than six months.

Right behind Fortnite was Fallout 76’s official trailer, which came in hot with 33.8 million views in about the same timeframe.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games took the bronze medal with a Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer that had 27.9 eyeballs and salivating mouths.

Rounding out the top five was two Supercell mobile games, Clash of Clans: Hammer Jam (22.3 million views) and Clash Royale: Clan Wars (20.3 million views) in number four and five respectively.

The rest of the top ten was in the following order: DOOM Eternal E3 teaser (number six with 13.4 million views), Minecraft Aquatic Update (number seven with 12.4 million views), League of Legends: Just One More (number eight with 12.2 million views), GTA Online: After Hours (number nine, 10.6 million views), and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout announcement trailer (number 10 with 6.4 million views).

Of course, this top ten only takes into consideration single trailers. In other words, it doesn’t taken into account views any trailer got from an unofficial account. As you may know, there are numerous YouTube channels dedicated to uploading game trailers that can get millions upon millions of views. During big gaming events, such as E3, is when these channels are often the most prolific. In other words, it’s possible some game trailers got more views, just spread across different posted versions of the trailer.

Whatever the case may be, none come close to Fortnite’s 48 million. And when you consider that right around Season 5 was when the game’s buzz seemingly peaked, it makes sense nothing is even within touching distance of it.