‘Fortnite’ Update Adds Buried Treasure, New Changes to Creative

With Fortnite Season 8’s pirate theme, buried treasure seems like the only logic step! With the latest update now live for the free-to-play battle royale game, players can now begin their hunt for special loot beginning today when tracking down that illusive X marks the spot.
“Follow the map to uncover hidden loot across the island,” boasts Epic Games in their latest update. “Find the X that marks the spot and get to digging.” The team also made a few other key changes to the items and weapons in the game, which you can see in the patch notes below:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Buried Treasure
- It’s a map that is used to track down buried chests on the map.
- Chests contain a trove of legendary loot.
- X marks the spot! The chest must be dug up using a pickaxe.
- There is a limit of one map held at a time.
- Legendary Rarity.
- Can be found from Floor Loot and Chests.
- It’s a map that is used to track down buried chests on the map.
- Reduced Infantry Rifle availability
- Reduced the chance of receiving an Infantry Rifle from Chests from 14.41% to 13.39%
- Reduced the chance of receiving an Infantry Rifle from Floor Loot from 2.41% to 2.24%
- Reduced Clinger availability
- Reduced the chance of receiving Clinger’s from Chests from 9.42% to 5.52%
- Reduced the chance of receiving Clinger’s from Floor Loot from 1.27% to 1.02%
- Vaulted
- Bottle Rockets
Other tweaks and changes include:
- Improvement to the standard AR sound so that it’s not overbearing on the shooter.
- The sound made when a player destroys a structure is now louder when instigated by enemies.
- Footstep audio blends in the above/below layers, rather than binarily switching between them.
- Footstep occlusion traces from the head of enemies when they’re above or below.
- Reduced the volume of the Season 8 Victory Umbrella.
- The Season 8 Victory Umbrella now uses the correct sound on Mobile/Switch.
Creative
- Give your island even more personality using sprays! The limit of 3 per island is a thing of the past.
- Sprays are now saved! Use your sprays to decorate.
- Removed the 3 spray limit, now each spray has a small cost on the memory thermometer.
- Fixed issue where Nintendo Switch Consoles can Desync with 16 players on a Creative Server.
- Added the Drum Gun
- Added the Tactical Submachine Gun
- Added All New Elemental Cube Gallery – beginning with 4 variations of water.
- Added new Bridge and Girder Galleries in a variety of colors.
- Added new Obstacle Course Galleries in a variety of colors.
- Added new Visualizer Gallery XL – now you can go big with your music!
- Billboard Device will now update immediately when changes are made.
- Billboard Device will no longer be able to bypass the Language Filter.
- Player Spawn Pads will no longer be removed when destroying the supporting floor tile.
Save the World
- Fixed hero loadout information sometimes showing placeholder data.
- Fixed the collection book unslot button being unavailable if you have a free unslot but do not have enough currency to unslot like you would regularly. It never charged currency for free slots, but would not be accessible without having enough currency.
- Corrected an issue which caused Bulletstorm Jonesy’s abilities to be unlocked in the incorrect order. He should now gain Warcry at 1 star, Goin’ Commando at 2 stars, and Frag Grenade at 3 stars as intended.
- Corrected an issue which reset the cooldown of Mantis Leap mid-air during certain weapon interactions.
- Staying airborne for minutes at time is fun, however,this was an unintended interaction. We want to make sure we’re responsible about how we implement vertical gameplay and after seeing such a strong positive response we’ll be looking for more ways to introduce this type of gameplay in the future.
- Fixed an issue where Keen Eyes created collision with some enemies
- Fixed wall sometimes being built when using mouse to pick a trap from the trap picker.
- When motion blur is turned on for consoles that support it (Xbox One X or the Playstation 4 Pro), it will now properly take effect.
The latest update is now live on all platforms!