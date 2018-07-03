Fortnite Update Adds Drum Gun, New Heroes, and More

Now that Fortnite’s Playgrounds Limited Time Mode is back up and running after a week of hardship, the team over at Epic Games are ready to roll out a few new goodies for their popular online game. With America celebrating Independence Day this week, the new heroes are the perfect touch. And don’t forget about the new Drum Gun either!

In addition to a few new features added to both the Battle Royale and the Save the World modes, a few fixes have also been added, as well as a few new Weekly Store items. To check out what’s new with update v.4.5, check out the patch notes below:

Battle Royale

Drum Gun added

The Drum Gun is a hybrid weapon that combines the stopping power of a rifle with the suppressive ability and fire rate of an SMG.

Available in Uncommon and Rare variants. 26/27 base damage.

50 round capacity.

Uses Medium Ammo.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Vending Machines.

Save the World

Heroes

Stars and Stripes Constructor has been added to the Event Store. Stars and Stripes Penny – Legendary Electro-Pulse. Available July 4, at 8pm ET.

Stars and Stripes Outlander has been added to the Event Store. Stars and Stripes A.C. – Legendary Trailblaster. Available on July 4, at 8pm ET.



Weapons + Items

Stink Bomb added Hurls a grenade that unleashes a cloud that damages enemies over time. Doesn’t persist outside of missions.

Freedom’s Herald Pistol added to the Weekly Store. Launches firecrackers that bounce off walls, and will knockback and damage enemies in a small radius when they explode. Available on July 4, at 8pm ET.

The Lynx Assault Rifle has been added to the Weekly Store. A slow firing burst assault rifle with above average headshot damage and excellent stability. Available on July 4, at 8pm ET.



And that’s all in addition to the new Playgrounds Limited Time Mode that’s available now for players to get a little creative energy flowing to better those skills for that Victory Royale!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”