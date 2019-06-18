Fortnite Update Adds New Chug Splash Healing Item

Fortnite’s latest update is now out, and there’s a new healing item for players to use called the “Chug Splash.” As you might’ve gathered from its name, it’s a healing item that has a small area of effect – a splash area – and heals anyone who’s hit in that zone. It’ll also grant shields to anyone who is already at full health, but there’s a catch to it. Chug Splash’s healing effects don’t discriminate which means that both allies and enemies will be healed by the item, so you’ll have to use discretion when tossing it down into a fight.

The Chug Splash item was added as part of the v9.30 update that Epic Games released on Tuesday and can be seen in the video above that shows what it looks like and how it’ll work. Epic Games teased the release of the item on Monday before the patch released like it always does for at least one item in the day leading up to an update.

Within the actual patch notes for the update, we get a better idea of the specifics of the Chug Splash such as how many you can carry, how likely you are to find one, and most importantly, how much it shields. Those details can be found below:

Chug Splash

On impact, this thrown item splashes liquid in a small area. All players within the splash radius will be instantly granted 20 Health/Shield. Grants health unless you are full health, in which case it will grant Shield. Chug Splash can heal allies, enemies, and can extend the duration of the ‘knocked’ state for knocked players.

Rare variant.

Drops in stacks of 2.

Max stack size: 6.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Llamas.

Get your chug on 🥤 Downtime has started for the v9.30 update. Read the patch note to discover everything new!https://t.co/jsfH4Igcrg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2019

The rest of the patch notes consist of the usual variety of Limited Time Modes, weapons being vaulted, and other changes.

There’s no mention of any type of flare gun in the patch notes though, so players will have to wait a bit longer if they’re still hoping to see that item added. Epic Games has never confirmed that a flare gun was actually coming to the game, but a short cinematic that showed Jonesy popping a flare into the sky certainly looked like it was alluding to the item being added.

Fortnite’s v9.30 update and the Chug Splash item are now live.