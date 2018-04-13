Fortnite Getting Update Early Tomorrow Morning, Won’t Interrupt Game

We know that a lot of you Fortnite players have had it rough over the last day or so, what with the game being taken off-line for emergency server work. But, hey, you got something out of it, and now Epic Games is planning an update that will improve things to the game, though it won’t require taking it offline.

The company confirmed in its latest blog post that the update will take place later this morning at 4 AM EDT, and will “address multiple bug fixes” within the game. But it also notes that it will “require no downtime,” so the update should be pretty swift. In fact, dedicated players probably won’t even see it happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what exactly is getting fixed, you ask? Here’s a quick rundown…

Save the World Bug Fixes:

We’re changing the Mini-Boss Mission Alerts for Canny and Twine back to their pre v3.5 state.

‘Repair the Shelter’ objective now activates when you interact with the control panel rather than be based on proximity to the objective.

Granted all players two free Spring Llamas (can be found in the Loot tab). We’ve changed the way we convert event tickets. Players get 1 event Llama per 1000 tickets and 1 Llama for any tickets left over. (Example) If you have 5 tickets left at the end of the event, you still get 1 free event Llama.



Battle Royale Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could fire weapons before the equip animation had finished, if they were sprinting.

Fixed several client crashes that were related to the new Replay System.

Fixed an issue that broke player’s walking/sprinting animations if they were firing a Guided Missile while walking/sprinting.

So, yeah, players will be able to get their hands on some Llamas over the course of the evening with the update, and some items appear to be getting fixed. There’s no word yet if update v3.5.1 will fix everything that players have been seeing, but they should have a better time with the game from hereon in, to say the least.

We’ll keep you notified if anything changes with the game following this latest update. Otherwise, keep gathering up those resources and partying with those Llamas, because a Fortnite party is just around the corner for the weekend!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.