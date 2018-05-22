Fortnite: Jetpacks and Backpacks Explained

The new Fortnite Battle Royale update is here, and so are the jetpacks! Jetpacks aren’t the only new item coming to Fortnite, though. This morning, EPIC Games revealed that it has added a brand new item type to the game: Backpacks.

Don’t confuse backpacks with back-bling, because these are two separate things. Back-bling is a cosmetic item that shows up on our character’s back, and it doesn’t do anything. Backpacks, like the jetpack, are fully-functional items that will enhance your character or give them some kind of ability for a limited amount of time.

At this time, there are only two backpacks that we know of, the jetpack, and the “eye of the storm.” We’ll detail both items for you below. Let’s kick things off with the jetpack; here’s everything we know about how the jetpack works, straight from the Fortnite update patch notes. There are general notes about backpacks here as well:

Legendary Rarity.

Found in Treasure Chests.

The Jetpack is the first of a new item type: Backpacks.

Backpacks take an inventory slot (like weapons & consumables) and can be moved to different positions.

Only one Backpack can be carried at a time.

If you pick up a different Backpack, it will be automatically swapped with the one currently equipped.

When a Backpack is fully consumed, it will be automatically destroyed.

While a Backpack is equipped, your Back Bling cosmetics will be hidden.

Back Bling will be reapplied when the Backpack is no longer equipped.

The Jetpack is engaged by jumping while in mid-air, providing additional mobility.

While flying, there is a limited duration it can be used before it must charge again.

Recharge begins when the Jetpack is not in use.

You can not enter Targeting Mode while in the air.

On controller, using the Targeting Mode input will trigger the Jetpack.

The Eye of the Storm backpack, as you’ll see below, allows you to see where the next storm circle will appear.

Expect more of these backpacks to arrive in the very near future, and expect them to offer huge bonuses. Since this is a brand-new item type, we expect EPIC to continue iterating and coming up with many new functions, so this is going to change everything. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com/gaming for all of the latest!