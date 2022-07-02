Fortnite's Next Update Is Making Another Map Change

The next Fortnite update is coming on July 5, and Epic Games has already confirmed players should expect a map change. While it hasn't revealed this map change itself, fans now know what it is, courtesy of a datamining effort of the game's new files. As expected, the map change involves the Temple POI between The Honeses and Rocky Reels, which isn't the most popular place to drop on the map, but players do drop there on occasion.

Unfortunately, this leak isn't accompanied by any media of this new location. In other words, we have no clue what the area is going to look like, but we can imagine it somewhat because in the files it's called "the tower." So, obviously, there's going to be some type of tower, which means a location with lots of verticality. In other words, it may be useful for area scouting and a favorite among snipers.

UPCOMING MAP CHANGE!



There's an unreleased POI named "The Tower" that is set to be in the place of the Temple between Rocky Reels & The Joneses, and Epic just announced that next update July 5th, the Temple will change. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HYC0RK2fkF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 28, 2022

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak. That said, it's a datamining leak, which means the unofficial information above comes straight from the files of the game. In other words, something called "the tower" exists in the game, but that's all we can confirm. As for Epic Games, it has not acknowledged or addressed this leak in any capacity. It rarely comments on leaks so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available -- for free -- via Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game -- including not just the latest leaks and rumors, but the latest news -- click here.