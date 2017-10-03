Fortnite Update Reveals Horde Bash Mode and More Updates

Fortnite’s got more game modes cookin’. Hardly a month after the hybrid early access game’s Battle Royale spinoff mode was announced, Epic Games is rolling out the mode they presumably had in the works before the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds inspired PVP dropped.

Enter Fortnite Horde Bash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official release, the mode starts the player off in the staging area. You’ve got unlimited time to build a portable base of operations, but limited resources. After the fort building, the player will party up with three others to get ready for when the horde comes. As you survive, you’ll get more power ups and resources for your fort.



Here are more details from the official announcement:

Scavenger Event

With the new update comes a new event llama. The Scavenger Llamas holds four new Heroes, nine weapons, two new Defenders. Earn the Scavenger currency by completing quests and playing the new Challenge The Horde mode. The Scavenger weapon set is delicate, but they’re all cheap to craft.

New Heroes

Introducing Scavenger Heroes with new, never-before-seen perks.

Raider Soldier – Loves the shotgun and close encounters.

Ammo Harvest Outlander – If you need ammo, this is your Hero.

Trap Specialist Constructor – Get a damage boost & durability boost.

Energy Thief Ninja – Generates and leeches energy from melee combat.

The new mode will be available on October 5th.



Fortnite is available now in early access for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.