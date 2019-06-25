Fortnite Update Unvaults Pump Shotgun and Other Weapons

Epic Games took one of Fortnite’s most popular weapons away from players at the start of Season 9 by vaulting the Pump Shotgun, but that weapon has now made a return as part of the latest content update. The update that kicked off the first of two weeks of Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer event unvaulted several weapons including the Uncommon and Rare variants of the Pump Shotgun as well as a grenade and an SMG.

The patch notes for the first content update in v9.30 can be seen here to detail what’s coming back and why. Epic Games explained that the return of the Pump Shotgun and its two variants is a result of the feedback that’s been received concerning the Tactical Shotgun and Combat Shotgun. You can find a full list of the four unvaulted items below along with info on their different variants.

Unvaulted Weapons

Uncommon and Rare Pump Shotgun Available in floor loot and Vending Machines

Shockwave Grenade

Suppressed SMG

Common, Uncommon, and Rare Revolver

The wording of the message suggests that there’s still the chance the Pump Shotgun will be vaulted again though, but for now, players have a chance to use it once again.

“There’s been a lot of feedback around the Tactical Shotgun and Combat Shotgun effectiveness, and so we’re experimenting with a world where the Pump Shotgun joins the current shotgun lineup,” Epic said about the return of the weapon.

A similar message was shared regarding the Suppressed SMG. Epic said that it thinks the suppressed weapon “can fill a complementary role to the Burst Submachine Gun as a viable alternative,” so for now, it’s back.

All of these unvaulted weapons are just part of the normal patch schedule though, so these aren’t even under the umbrella of the Days of Summer event that’s bringing back more weapons over the course of two weeks. Epic said that it would be bringing back a vaulted weapon each day for one day only, and with the event now underway, the is the first weapon that’s been brought back for a short time.

Each day we’re bringing back a vaulted weapon for one day only! Today’s weapon is the LMG. pic.twitter.com/qpES4nlZe1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2019

We’ll see a new weapons brought back tomorrow as the event continues, but expect to see the Pump Shotguns and the other weapons listed above back in the game until Epic decides otherwise.