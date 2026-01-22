The Hasbro x Nintendo Collab: From Bowser to Board Games, The Products In Store

Doug Bowser spent years as the face of Nintendo of America, steering the company through the Switch’s historic success and helping launch what became one of the best-selling gaming platforms of all time.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, in his post-retirement life, he’s joining Hasbro’s board of directors, which is a move that’s as strategic as it is amusingly on-brand. After all, a guy named Bowser overseeing Monopoly, Transformers, and actual Mario-licensed products feels like some kind of animated movie universe crossover. But name jokes aside, the new relationship is a gentle reminder that Hasbro and Nintendo have actually been overlapping for years.

Here are some of the Hasbro x Nintendo products you may have missed that are still plenty worthwhile additions to your gaming collection.

Console Game Night Classics: Hasbro on Modern Platforms

Long before Bowser joined the board, Hasbro was already showing up on Nintendo hardware. Hasbro Game Night and Hasbro Family Fun Pack brought digital versions of Monopoly, Risk, Trivial Pursuit, and Scrabble to the Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, giving families a new way to play classic board games without setup or cleanup (with the added benefit of relaxing on the couch).

These bundles are value plays in the best sense… multiple games for one price, couch co-op support, and broad age appeal. They’re not built for hardcore gamers (unless you take Scrabble WAY too seriously). These games are designed for the kind of household where someone suggests game night and nobody wants to dig through a closet full of missing Monopoly tokens. Hasbro Game Night for the Switch is listed as an “Amazon Choice,” making it even easier to recommend, and they’re certainly long-lasting picks for anyone building out a family-friendly game library.

Mario Leaves the Console: Nintendo IP in Hasbro Board Games

Hasbro’s relationship with Nintendo doesn’t stop at digital adaptations. The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition flips the classic board game formula by replacing careers and retirement with stars, minigames, and a final showdown against Bowser (the character, not the executive… though the timing is admittedly perfect). It’s a smart example of how Nintendo’s IP translates cleanly into physical play through recognizable characters, accessible rules, and packaging that screams “gift-friendly.”

This kind of crossover makes Doug Bowser’s Hasbro appointment feel kind of… inevitable. Now, there’s a former Nintendo executive helping steer the company that’s licensing Mario’s face onto dice and spinners.

Controller Culture

The crossover extends into gaming accessories, too. The PDP REALMz Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (Transformers: Optimus Prime Edition) is an easy example of how Hasbro’s IP shows up in Nintendo-adjacent gear. Officially licensed by both Nintendo and Hasbro, the controller features a collectible Optimus Prime figure embedded in the grip, customizable LED lighting, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, making it as functional as it is visually striking.

It’s a controller that has plenty of crossover appeal, from gamers who grew up with Transformers (or the other available franchises of Sonic and Minecraft) to Switch players looking for a premium controller that doesn’t cost Pro Controller prices. It’s also a strong gift pick with its mid-range price, high visual appeal, and everyday-use practicality.

What This Means Going Forward

Doug Bowser’s move to Hasbro’s board won’t result in overnight announcements, but it does bring hope and optimism that potentially deeper collaboration could be on the horizon. More Nintendo-licensed board games, expanded gaming accessories, and even new crossover products feel like natural next steps, especially given how much overlap already exists between the two companies (not to mention Hasbro’s Fortnite licensing as well).

The Hasbro-Nintendo connection is already delivering. And now, with Bowser helping guide Hasbro’s strategy, that relationship just got a little stronger.