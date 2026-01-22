Pre-Orders Are Now Live For Bungie’s Sci-Fi Extraction Shooter Marathon

Bungie’s Marathon is officially available for pre-order, letting eager players secure their copy of the upcoming PvPvE extraction shooter well ahead of its March 5, 2026 release date. The Standard Edition is currently listed at $39.99 through select retailers, with Humble Bundle offering the option for PC players looking to lock in their Steam code.

If you missed the initial announcement, Marathon is Bungie’s modern reimagining of their classic 1996 sci-fi franchise, Marathon Infinity, now transformed into a high-stakes extraction shooter set on the distant colony of Tau Ceti IV. The game marks Bungie’s first major new IP launch since Destiny, and their first title under the PlayStation Studios umbrella.

Where to Pre-Order Marathon Right Now

The Humble Bundle page for Marathon’s Standard Edition pre-orders is now live. For $39.99, you’ll get a Steam code that will be delivered closer to the game’s launch. It’s worth noting that this is strictly a pre-order listing… you won’t get immediate access to any playable content yet.

Pre-order availability is currently limited to select digital storefronts, with physical retailers likely to join closer to release. Interestingly, Marathon has not yet appeared on Amazon’s listings, though this will almost certainly change as we get closer to the 2026 launch window.

What You Get for Pre-Ordering

Early adopters who secure their Marathon copy now will receive several digital bonuses when the game launches. The pre-order package includes the “Zero Step” and “Apogee Intercept” cosmetic sets, which feature exclusive weapon styles, charms, stickers, emblems, and backgrounds to customize your Runner’s appearance in-game.

As a nice bonus for the Bungie faithful, there are also Destiny 2 crossover rewards available for players who link their Bungie.net accounts. Following Bungie’s pattern of cross-game cosmetic items that reference their connected universe, you’ll receive:

UESC Echo-type Shell Exotic Ghost

UESC Rover Exotic Ship

UESC Sprinter Exotic Sparrow

Marathon Collector’s Edition Details

For dedicated fans, Bungie has also revealed a standalone Marathon Collector’s Edition that offers an impressive array of physical collectibles. This package features a 1/6-scale Thief Runner Shell statue complete with LED lighting, a collectible WEAVEworm miniature, art postcards, an embroidered patch, and premium display packaging.

Limited-Edition Marathon DualSense Controller

PlayStation also unveiled a Marathon-themed Limited Edition DualSense controller featuring an eye-catching design inspired by the game’s sci-fi aesthetic. Priced at $84.99, this premium controller will be available exclusively through PlayStation Direct and select retailers in limited quantities.

Like the Collector’s Edition, the Marathon DualSense controller is not currently listed on Amazon, though it may appear closer to launch for those who prefer to shop there.

Secure Your Copy Now

With Marathon generating significant buzz as Bungie’s next major project, the $39.99 Humble Bundle pre-order is a great way to guarantee your copy ahead of the March 5, 2026 release. Collectors interested in the physical memorabilia or themed DualSense controller should act quickly, though, as limited-edition collectibles historically sell out fast.

If you want to wait on additional retailer options, it’s worth bookmarking your preferred storefronts and checking back as we get closer to launch. March 2026 may seem distant, but securing your pre-order now will have you ready to extract once Marathon finally arrives.