Fortnite: V3.5 Update Brings New Mode, New Heroes, & More

The latest update for Epic Games’ smash hit Fortnite is now live and brings with it the second version of the 50v50 mode in Battle Royale for more of a challenge, the Light Machine Gun for rapid fire, and a few new heroes to enjoy in their Save the World experience.

Want a little more colour in your life? The Save the World mode has even added a new neon-coloured energy machine gun that packs a major punch. Overall improvements have also been made, in addition to free loot for players to grab within both Battle Royale and Save the World. Let’s get started with what the latest update has to offer!

General V3.5 Notes

General

From Thursday, April 19 until Sunday, April 22 players will receive the following: 2x experience when playing Battle Royale.

An Into the Storm Llama each day in Save the World. Remember to log in to claim your Llama on each of these days to collect all four.

Resiliency improvements to help prevent extended downtime.

Fix for a high-frequency crash on Xbox One

Peeking is being reverted back to how it functioned prior to v3.5. This should solve the issue causing players to accidentally shoot their own structures while trying to peek. More info here.



Gifts of appreciation to our community for your patience during our unexpected downtime on 4/12 – Part 2:

Battle Royale – 20 Battle Pass Stars

Save the World – 1600 Seasonal Gold

imited Time Mode: 50V50 v2

Two teams of 50 fight to the finish! Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges (‘Place Top 6 in Squads’, etc.).

Storm & Map Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red. Final storm circle visible on minimap at start. Players have 10 minutes to loot the map as the storm closes in on the circle, then 5 minutes to fight, and another 5 minutes as the storm shrinks to the end. Supply drops come in batches of 3-6, fall every two minutes, and only land in the final storm circle. Added dotted line to map, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely.

Loot Farming resources increased 75% over default. Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%. Floor Loot spawns double ammo. Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo. Chests spawn double ammo & consumables. Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap.

Bug Fixes + Mode Improvements Fixed a bug that created uneven teams where one side could have more than 50 players. Downed players lose health more quickly than normal (10 health per tick).



Weapons + Items

Light Machine Gun added.

Rare and Epic rarities.

Can be found in Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, and Vending Machines.

25 / 26 damage (Rare / Epic).

100 round magazine, fires Medium ammo.

5 second reload time.

Missions + Systems

Into the Storm: Encore

Crank up the Steel Wool and get ready to fight as Lars continues his journey into the storm.

Complete this new questline to unlock one of the four new Cyberpunk Heroes.

Mercury LMG

Energy assault weapon with a moderate rate of fire and large magazine size

So far, so good with no massive server outages like last time, though we’re still waiting to see what’s up with all of those meteors that have been spotting recently! Waiting on more news about impact, stay tuned!