Fortnite V-Bucks Are Increasing in Price Very Soon

Epic Games is going to be increasing the price of V-Bucks in Fortnite incredibly soon. In just a little over a week, on March 19th, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will be kicking off and will add a slew of new content to the ever-popular battle royale game. Unfortunately, when this seasonal shift does take place, it will also come with some changes to V-Bucks that will make them more costly than ever before.

In a post on the Fortnite website today, Epic Games revealed that it’s changing the value of V-Bucks to help “pay the bills” for the game. While the cost of various V-Bucks packs will remain the same as before, players will now get fewer V-Bucks once making a purchase. This will naturally lead to new skins, accessories, and other cosmetics in the Item Shop being a bit pricier than they were before.

Here’s the full breakdown of how these V-Bucks packs will be impacted starting next week:

Pack Previous New $8.99 Pack 1,000 V-Bucks 800 V-Bucks $22.99 Pack 2,800 V-Bucks 2,400 V-Bucks $36.99 Pack 5,000 V-Bucks 4,500 V-Bucks $89.99 Pack 13,500 V-Bucks 12,500 V-Bucks Exact Amount Pack ~$0.50 for 50 V-Bucks $0.99 for 50 V-Bucks

Fortnite Battle Passes Are Changing, Too

While V-Bucks becoming more expensive is frustrating to see, Epic Games is also changing the value of its various Battle Passes to account for this. Moving forward, the standard Battle Pass will go for 800 V-Bucks rather than 1,000 V-Bucks, which will keep its real-world value at $8.99. Fewer V-Bucks will be included in the pass as well, with only 800 V-Bucks being claimable. The Fortnite OG Pass, Music Pass, and LEGO Pass will all be going down by 200 V-Bucks as well to keep their values roughly the same as before. And for those subscribed to Fortnite Crew, which is Epic’s monthly membership, 800 V-Bucks will now be given out each month rather than 1,000.

All in all, this is a pretty disappointing move to see by Epic. Fortnite remains one of the biggest games on the planet and has made countless billions of dollars since its launch in 2017. Even if economic inflation has been creeping up over the past few years, Epic surely isn’t in any turmoil to the point where it would need to bump up V-Bucks prices in order to remain profitable. Instead, this move is one that seems to be born out of greed and little else. How the Fortnite community will react to these changes once they take hold next week remains to be seen.

