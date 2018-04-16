It’s Fortnite vs. PUBG In This Live-Action Battle Royale

A live-action video has been released that shows what it would look like if the worlds of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite clashed in an epic battle royale showdown.

The video that’s aptly titled “PUBG vs Fortnite” comes from Nukazooka, the group of filmmakers who have become Internet famous for videos such as these. “PUBG vs Fortnite” is nearly seven minutes of clashes between the rival battle royale games that’s laden with special effects and characters from both games.

Starting out with a two-man PUBG squad that’s clearing a house of hostiles, the PUBG references wouldn’t be complete without a frying pan duel. While the video shows off some of the goofier outfits in Fortnite, PUBG has its own strange possibilities with one player down to nothing but his boxers, a ski mask, and a frying pan. A frying-pan-only duel commences – as it should when two PUBG players meet and brandish the cooking-tool-turned-weapon – but is ended in a way that’ll also familiar to PUBG players.

But the video really starts to pick up when the two remaining players her the thumping beats of the Battle Bus that soared overhead and dropped off Fortnite players into whatever map the PUBG players were on. With massive structures already looming on the horizon, Fortnite players start smacking down trees and mounting their defenses to prepare for victory.

As the video goes on, it pokes fun at features and issues that are found in both games. Fortnite players trying to sneak up on people while using the Legendary Bush item looks just as ridiculous in real life as it does in-game, and the short film’s creators even took a stab at the connectivity issues in PUBG that prevented one of the squadmates from being revived in time. Rocket riding even makes a brief appearance as well, a tactic that’s become quite popular since the release of the Guided Missile.

Spoilers if you haven’t finished the video yet, but PUBG wins in the end. Before any diehard fans of either battle royale game could get too worked up though, the video’s description states that the creators aren’t trying to say that one game is better than the other.

“The point of this video isn’t necessarily to say that PUBG is better than Fortnite or vise versa,” the description read. “They’re both great games in their own right. I made this to show some of the cool/funny moments that could happen if they collided.”

To see more high-quality videos like this in the future, check out Nukazooka’s Twitter and YouTube accounts.