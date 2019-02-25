Popular ‘Fortnite’ Location Looks Like It Is Getting Destroyed Ahead of Season 8

It looks like one of Fortnite’s classic locations is getting destroyed ahead of Season 8. That’s right, if you’re a faithful Wailing Woods dropper, I have some bad news: it’s slowly rotting.

The past couple of days, many fans began to make a startling discovery: Wailing Woods, a classic Fortnite location that has survived many seasons and map changes, is rotting.

This weekend fans noticed that the leaves in the western part of Wailing Woods were starting to lose their green color, and were turning brown. On top of this, the ground around this part of the location is also starting to change color, showing more slow rot.

Below, you can view what the location currently looks right now as the rot just begins to settle, versus a map asset discovered in the patch 7.40 files that shows the map after the rotting spreads.

As you can see, it looks like Wailing Woods, and maybe even the surrounding area, will slowly rot as Season 8 starts. And who knows, maybe it will rot until there’s completely nothing left but decay.

Footage of how Wailing Woods will look in a few days! Also I put footage of the Tilted Towers Building at the end. The Building itself is missing which should confirm to 100% that the Building will be destroyed again. (Thanks to @ImAlfieXd! He made this video possible. 😊) pic.twitter.com/21smniKEOA — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 15, 2019

Further signaling big changes coming to Wailing Woods is the fact that the Creative Director of the game, Donald Mustard, recently and rather mysteriously changed his location on Twitter to Wailing Woods. As you may know, Mustard is known to tease upcoming events and updates with sly teasing like this.

Anyway, as of right now, it’s not 100 percent clear what the future of Wailing Woods is, but it’s obvious the location is rotting, which likely means some big map changes are coming to the Northeast part of the map where it’s situated.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

And of course, feel free to sound off in the comments letting us know what you think. What is going to happen to Wailing Woods in Season 8?

