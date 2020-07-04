Fortnite Is Presenting We the People to Discuss Race in America

✖

Fortnite is holding a special presentation of We the People this weekend that’ll include discussions of racial issues in America as the game’s latest Party Royale event. The presentation is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 8:46 Central Time, but like the past Party Royale events, it’ll be presented again throughout the day for those who aren’t able to catch the first showing. This discussion will be the first of its kind to be shown in Fortnite where Epic Games has stuck to movies and events strictly geared towards entertaining players in the past as opposed to furthering conversations on topical issues.

Epic Games announced its presentation of We the People this week and set the July 4th date and the notable time at which it’ll start. We the People will feature several prominent individuals discussing race in America.

“We The People is hosted by Van Jones, who will be joined by Elaine Welteroth, former Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue, Jemele Hill, writer for The Atlantic, Killer Mike, rapper / songwriter / visionary, and Lil Baby, a gifted hip hop musician,” Epic Games said. “Van Jones and guests will be speaking about how to change systemic racism in media, culture and entertainment.”

To get into the first showing of We the People, you have to be in Fortnite before 8:46 CDT, but if that’s not possible for you, you’ve still got other ways to join the discussion. Epic Games said Fortnite would be showing We the People again starting every other hour for the next 24 hours, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch it in the game’s Party Royale mode throughout the day.

For those who’ve never tried watching anything in Fortnite this way, all you have to do to watch We the People is join the game’s Party Royale playlist before the show starts. Join the Party Royale mode, head over to the “Big Screen” area that can’t really be missed, and find a seat for the presentation.

Past Fortnite events have included showings of movies like Inception and Batman Begins as well as concerts featuring real, well-known musicians. We the People is a much different kind of presentation and shows how the game’s Party Royale mode can be used in ways other than just entertaining players.

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely

