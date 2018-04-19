Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Now Live

The latest update for Fortnite is now live for both Save the World and Battle Royale. In addition to the revamped 50v50 mode now available, Week 9’s challenges for Battle Pass holders are also now in affect. Earn experience and those coveted Battle Stars by completing certain tasks and get thos V-Bucks. So what’s new with Week 9 now that Week 8 has successfully wrapped up?

Deal damage to opponents’ structures (5,000 damage)

Search Chests in Haunted Hills

Build Structures

Visit different Taco Shops in a single match

Follow the treasure map found in Moisty Mire

Shotgun Eliminations

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing

The newly added Light Machine Gun would be solid for hitting that damage challenge quest, just be aware that the new gun may supply a rapid fire but its drawback is definitely its slow reload rate. That delay could make or break your chances at claiming that illusive Victory Royale!

You can also check out the below map for hitting those Taco Shops, courtesy of the Fortnite Wiki page:

Complete all of the above challenges to unlock a special reward, those Battle Stars definitely pay off when looking to maximize your loot. If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. And don’t forget to check out the latest patch for the game, which is now live.